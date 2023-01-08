Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Philippines

Manila: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale earthquake struck Davao Oriental in southern Philippines this morning. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicentre of the earthquake was 12 kilometers South of Baganga at a depth of 129 kilometers. No casualties, injuries or damage to property have been reported so far.

The Philippines is regularly jolted by earthquakes as it is located on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’. Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ is an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.