People’s safety priority says, PM office assesses ‘sinking’ Joshimath situation

Following a high-level review meeting on Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office stated that central agencies and experts are assisting Uttarakhand in preparing plans to deal with a sinking Joshimath. The immediate priority is to ensure the safety of the populace.

The affected families are being relocated to safe areas, according to a statement from the PMO, which also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned and has spoken with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about the situation.

As the land continues to sink and cracks appear in hundreds of houses, a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and four teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have already arrived in Joshimath.

The principal secretary to the prime minister, PK Mishra, presided over the important meeting and stressed that the safety of those in the affected areas should be the immediate top priority. He also said that the government should open a direct line of communication with the locals.

Tomorrow, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Border Management Secretary will travel to Uttarakhand.

The situation will be examined, and recommendations will be made, according to the PMO, by a team of experts from the NDMA, the National Institute of Disaster Management, the Geological Survey of India, IIT Roorkee, the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, the National Institute of Hydrology, and the Central Building Research Institute.

According to Mishra, immediate action must be taken to stop the situation from getting worse through feasible and practical measures.