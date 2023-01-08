Stalker who broke into American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’s childhood home arrested after address leak

In Highland Park, California, on Thursday, a stalker broke into the childhood home of American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting a residential burglary by the housekeeper and caught the suspect, who reportedly battled with them before being taken into jail.

The housekeeper alerted the LAPD robbery detectives that a man in all-black clothing had scaled the fence to enter the premises. When the authorities arrived, the masked burglar was hiding in the backyard.

The housekeeper wasn’t at home when the incident happened, according to a KTLA report. The employee had actually received an alert from a device that showed the suspect entering the house on camera.

The house belongs to the Academy Award and Grammy winner’s parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell. More details of the incident are yet to be revealed. The singer has not commented on the burglary yet. It is still unclear if anything was taken or if anyone was home at the time of the incident.