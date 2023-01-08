Tesla owners protest against unexpected price cuts they missed

Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered over the weekend at the automaker’s showrooms and distribution centres in China, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they claimed meant they had overpaid for electric cars purchased previously.

On Saturday, about 200 recent Tesla Model Y and Model 3 buyers gathered at a Tesla delivery centre in Shanghai to protest the American automaker’s decision to cut prices for the second time in three months on Friday.

Many people believed that the prices Tesla charged for its vehicles late last year would not be reduced as abruptly or as deeply as the automaker just announced in order to boost sales and support production at its Shanghai plant. Many people rushed to complete their purchases because a government subsidy was set to expire at the end of 2022.

Crowds were seen in videos posted on social media at Tesla stores and delivery centres in other Chinese cities ranging from Chengdu to Shenzhen, implying a broader consumer backlash.