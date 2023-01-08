Two men held by Kolkata Police, to be examined by NIA for possible ISIS links

The two men from West Bengal’s Howrah who were arrested by the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Friday are believed to have connections to ISIS, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opened an investigation into their suspicious activities.

According to the sources, both suspects spent a considerable amount of time on the NIA’s most wanted list.

Md. Saddam (28) and Sayeed have been named as the two people arrested (30). They’ve been taken into police custody until January 19.

An investigation of the held in prison men will take place on Monday at the STF office of the Kolkata Police, according to NIA sources who spoke to India Today.

An NIA officer said, ‘This is our routine duty, NIA is always active in protecting the nation. Whenever a suspected terrorist is arrested by an agency, we examine the case as per the law.’

The two were arrested on grounds that they had engaged in militant activity. The NIA team confiscated several laptops, mobile phones, hard drives, pen drives, notebooks, a diary, weapons, debit cards, and a motorcycle.

The seized items and documents, according to the police, contained various jihadi content, a list of jihadi channels, and a list of ‘doubtful names’ of companies.

They were arrested, according to the police, for plotting to wage war against the Indian government. The two are accused of participating in a plot to overthrow the government and create a Caliphate. Additionally, they are said to be recruiting Muslim youths for their conspiracy.