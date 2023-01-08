What if it is poisoned? Akhilesh Yadav declines tea at the police headquarters

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, went to the police headquarters in Lucknow to protest the Lucknow police’s detention of party member Manish Jagan Agarwal on Sunday.

Akhilesh Yadav was seen arguing verbally with the police, refusing to take the tea they were offering, and saying he didn’t trust them. He also added that they might poison the tea.

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav told police, ‘I will not drink the tea; either I’ll bring from the outside or my own, what if it’s poisoned, I don’t trust you.’

Workers from the Samajwadi Party are currently protesting outside gate number two of the DGP headquarters in order to free Manish Jagan Agarwal. They are being led by Swami Prasad Maurya.

After three complaints were filed against him at the Hazratganj police station on suspicion of making obscene comments on Twitter using the party’s official social media handle, Manish Jagan Agarwal was detained by the Lucknow police.

Manish Jagan Agarwal’s detention was denounced by the party on Twitter.

‘It is unacceptable and disgusting that Manish Jagan Agarwal, a Samajwadi Party employee, was detained by Lucknow Police! The police should immediately let him go’ The SP wrote on Twitter.

Manish Jagan Agarwal is a native of the Uttar Pradesh town of Sitapur. He asserts that he is a relative of Jagannath Prasad Agarwal, a three-term member of parliament and twice-elected MLA. During the administration of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, Jagannath Prasad was also a Rajya Sabha member.