Actor-politician Innocent wins first Unnikrishnan Namboothiri Film Award

Payyannur: Mollywood actor Innocent has bagged the first Unnikrishnan Namboothiri Film Award, instituted in memory of late actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, for his comprehensive contribution to the film industry.

The award, consisting of a purse of Rs 50,000, citation and plaque, is being awarded by the Unnikrishnan Namboothiri’s family members and ‘Drishya’ in Payyannur. The award will be presented at a memorial event scheduled to be held in Gandhi Park later this month.

The press conference, announcing the award, was attended by TI Madhusoodanan MLA, Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, TV Rajesh, Advocate P Santhosh, Bhavadasan Namboothiri, Drishya secretary K Shivakumar and jury members.