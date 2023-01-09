After Uma Bharti meets with expelled party leader Pritam Lodhi, BJP’s MP wing is in uproar

After visiting expelled BJP leader Pritam Lodhi in Gwalior on Sunday, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and current BJP leader Uma Bharti caused some ruckus in the saffron party.

Pritam Lodhi, who was expelled from the party last year after making divisive remarks about the Brahmin community, was not only met by Uma Bharti; she also tweeted about the encounter.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh wrote on Twitter, ‘I was not in support of the probe that the party had ordered against Jayant Malaiya ji, when Congress MLA from Damoh Rahul joined BJP and by-elections were held, at that time the party took action against Jayant Malaiya ji and his son on the grounds that they had worked against the party.’

According to Uma Bharti, Jayant Malaiya received an apology from J P Nadda, the national general secretary of the BJP.

Uma Bharti referred to Pritam Singh Lodhi’s controversial remarks from the previous year, saying, ‘When Pritam Singh Lodhi used intemperate language against Vipra people, the party took action against him and I also condemned him.’