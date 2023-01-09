As government prepares plans to save Joshimath, locals struggle in freezing weather

Joshimath, which serves as the entry point to Hemkund Sahib and Badrinath, has been designated a landslide-subsidence zone.

After several houses and more than 600 other buildings started to develop cracks, the town’s residents have preferred to stay outside while battling the winter chill.

The authorities have also had a difficult time because Joshimath is sinking. Nearly 70 affected families have been relocated, and work to relocate many more is in progress.

The affected families received the necessary assistance funds for necessary household items from the district administration on Sunday.

On Sunday, there was also a high-level review meeting on the state of Joshimath.

At least 90 more families will need to be evacuated as soon as possible due to the severity of the damage.

Today, a group of experts will travel to Joshimath. They will assess the situation in the Himalayan town that is sinking and offer their recommendations.