Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s new far-right National Security Minister, said on Sunday that he had ordered police to remove Palestinian flags from public places.

Although Palestinian flags are not illegal in Israel, police and soldiers have the authority to remove them if they pose a threat to public order.

The directive from Ben-Gvir, who heads an ultranationalist party in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government and oversees the police, appears to be tough in requiring their removal.