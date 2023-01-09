CNH Industrial Union employees reject proposed contract at two plants in America

At CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) factories in Wisconsin and Iowa, members of two local unions that have been on strike since May rejected a tentative labour agreement on Saturday, according to the United Auto Workers union.

The number of employees at the two plants who rejected the four-year agreement, which according to CNH on Sunday included wage increases ranging from 25% to 38%, was not made public by the union. Nevertheless, union members complained that the proposed contract did not offer a sufficient pay increase to keep up with inflation, more vacation days, or better healthcare coverage.

About 1,000 of the plants’ employees are represented by the UAW, and union officials had previously warned that the latest offer was likely to be rejected.

The UAW local president in Racine, Wisconsin, where the company employs about 700 people, said, ‘We’re going to notify the company and see if they are willing to come back to the table. I’m hoping they’ll make a genuine offer the next time,’ she said.

Officials from CNH stated in a statement that the most recent offer was the company’s ‘last, best, and final’ and urged employees to ‘reconsider their position in another vote.’ The business stated that before moving forward, it will wait for the union.