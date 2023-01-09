Congress urges, Declare Joshimath situation a national calamity

The Congress demanded on Monday that the land subsidence issue in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, be considered as a national calamity and that all construction projects there be put on hold until a report on the matter is submitted by experts and environmentalists.

Due to the ‘unbridled development’ in the area, the opposition party referred to it as a man-made disaster and demanded increased compensation for each affected house. The old Joshimath town was to be preserved, and a new town would be built to help the locals get back on their feet.

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress, said ‘Defend the environment. The entire nation is concerned for and in solidarity with the residents of Joshimath because of the cracks that unchecked development has made in Uttarakhand’s ‘Devsthal.’

‘We have three demands from the Modi government – The Joshimath tragedy should be declared a ‘national calamity.’

‘Stop all new projects, including of railways and hydel power, until a newly appointed high-level committee of experts, scientists, environmentalists and local people submits its report,’ in a series of tweets he said in Hindi.

‘The oustees of Joshimath be given adequate compensation from PM CARES fund, instead of only Rs 5000,’ Kharge also said.