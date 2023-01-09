Customs seizes gold mixed with chocolate powder at airport

Tiruchirappalli: Customs department officials seized smuggled gold weighing 211 grams worth Rs 21.55 lakh from a passenger at Tiruchirappalli International Airport. The gold in powder form was mixed with chocolate powder.

Customs officials intercepted a passenger, who arrived from Dubai in an Air India’s flight. Upon checking the officials found gold powder mixed with chocolate powder and ingeniously concealed in three chocolate powder containers. On extraction, 211 grams of gold of 24-karat purity was recovered. Officials also recovered gold chains weighing 175 grams in the check-in baggage of the passenger.