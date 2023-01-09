DRDO premier R&D facility creates ‘rat cyborgs’ to help in security forces’ recovery operations and surveillance

According to an official, India’s top research and development agency is developing ‘rat cyborgs’ that will aid in the recovery efforts of security forces and intelligence surveillance.

According to P Shiva Prasad, director of the DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory (DYSL-AT), a team of the DYSL-AT is developing a set of rat cyborgs that will have cameras mounted on their heads and employ semi-invasive brain electrodes to be guided by electronic orders.

‘This is the first time India had engaged in developing such technology. Some foreign nations already have it. It will help armed forces in Intelligence Surveillance and Recovery (ISR) operations. Phase 1 trials, in which the rat will be controlled through commands of the operator, are underway,’ Prasad said.

‘In Phase 2, scientists can actually feed images into the camera mounted on the head for the rat cyborg to find. An example of its use could be a situation like the 26/11 terror attack in which more than 200 rooms of a hotel had to be searched,’ he added.