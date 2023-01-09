Everything you need to know about the Golden Globe Awards 2023

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are about to begin. The star-studded event has long been marred by controversy, but changes made to it have made a big difference in how the programme is received.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, which Conrad Hilton, the great-grandfather of Paris Hilton, opened in 1955.

On January 10 at 8:00 PM ET, there will be a Golden Globes awards presentation. According to IST time, live coverage of the event will begin on January 11. The massive award show’s red carpet will open at 5.30 IST, and the awards presentation will begin at 6.30 IST.

Golden Globe Awards live streaming can be seen on NBC broadcast and Peacock TV channels in the United States. Lionsgate Play OTT platform can be streamed for viewers in India.

The comedian and Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael will host this year’s Golden Globes, which will also have a star-studded cast of presenters, including Ana de Armas, Natasha Lyonne, Quentin Tarantino, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis among others.