Fact Check reveals that COVID-19 vaccines didn’t kill Canadian doctors

A recent social media post claimed that the untimely deaths of Canadian doctors were caused by Covid vaccinations. Tens of thousands of people shared the post.

The footage was shot at a protest in Toronto on October 22 of last year, according to an AFP fact check. It did, however, come back in December. Tens of thousands of people have watched it on Rumble, Bitchute, and Odysee.

The agency found a tweet identifying a man named Chris Shoemaker, after searching for the the phrase ’80 Canadian doctors died.’

Shoemaker can be seen in the video, claiming: ’80 doctors in Canada between the ages of 25 and 55 have died in the last 60 days and it’s only the physicians who are getting third and fourth shots who are dying suddenly.’

Health Canada called Shoemaker’s claim ‘misinformation’. AFP mentioned that in a statement emailed on January 4, 2023, it said that the ‘claims that 80 Canadian doctors died because of Covid-19 vaccines are unsubstantiated.’