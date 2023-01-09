Freezing climate continues to sweep several states of northern India

Several northern Indian states continue to experience freezing weather. Safdarjung in Delhi, India’s capital city, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius, according to information released on Sunday by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

India’s capital city and surrounding areas are still dealing with extremely chilly and foggy weather. On Sunday morning, a thick layer of fog obscured Delhi and the surrounding areas, severely reducing visibility.

According to airport officials who spoke to the ANI news agency, more than 20 flights from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi were delayed due to the weather conditions.

The effect of foggy weather on the daily schedule of trains was also mentioned by Indian Railways. Low visibility due to fog affected around 480 trains commuting to/from north India.

Furthermore, the forecast of IMD says that the severe cold wave would continue to prevail in several parts of northwest India for the coming two days.