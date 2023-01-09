Indian Air Force female fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi, to participate in aerial war games

Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will take part in the aerial war exercises on board for the first time. She will be a member of the Indian contingent for the first India-Japan joint exercise, ‘Veer Guardian 2023,’ which Japan will host at the Hyakuri Air Base from January 12 to January 26.

The exercise will be conducted at the aforementioned air base in Japan and its surrounding airspace in Omitama, as well as the Iruma Air Base in Sayama, by the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Indian contingent will consist of 139 personnel including a woman medical officer, said a report by Hindustan Times citing anonymous official sources. Earlier today, they were scheduled to leave for Japan.

IAF’s Avani Chaturvedi was a part of the first batch of women to be commissioned as fighter pilots in the country’s air force almost seven years ago. This time as a squadron leader her participation in the air drills marks the first time that a female fighter pilot of the IAF is a part of an international joint exercise abroad.