India’s Anahat Singh wins Under-15 British Junior Open title

London: In squash, India’s Anahat Singh won Girls U-15 squash title at British Junior Open tournament in Birmingham. The 14-year-old Indian player defeated Sohaila Hazem of Egypt, 3-1 in the final.

Also Read: Customs seizes gold mixed with chocolate powder at airport

The British Junior Open is held in January every year in the UK. All the best players from all over the world compete to win the coveted title. This year it was held after a Covid-induced gap of two years from the 4th to the 8th of January.