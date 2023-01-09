Mahindra launches 2023 Thar 4×2 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer based in the country, Mahindra & Mahindra has launched new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) named ‘2023 Thar 4×2’ in the markets. The 2WD off-roader is being offered in 2 trims – AX (O) and LX. The rear-wheel drive vehicles will be available in 2 colour options – Everest White and Blazing Bronze. Mahindra has given engine options for the new Thar where the 1.5-litre diesel engine variant is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh and the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT costs Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The diesel engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and will deliver a max power of 118.5 hp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-litre petrol engine gives out 152 hp of power and 300 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Customers do not get a manual transmission option in the Thar 2WD petrol variant.

The new SUV features cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, TPMS, and in-built speakers.