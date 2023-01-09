New polling data reveals UK PM Rishi Sunak and 15 other ministers most likely to lose in the 2024 general elections

According to recent polling data, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and 15 other members of his cabinet are most likely to lose in the general elections of 2024, and it is anticipated that the Conservative party would be ‘totally wiped out.’

Senior Conservative leaders like the prime minister, Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, and Steve Barclay, the secretary of health, are all at risk of losing their seats in 2024, according to this analysis conducted by Focaldata polling for Best for Britain and shared with the Independent newspaper.

Only five cabinet members are expected to keep their jobs following the 2024 election: Jeremy Hunt, Suella Braverman, Michael Gove, Nadhim Zawawi, and Kemi Badenoch.

The polling data states that 10 seats, considered to be the ‘bellweather,’ where the people have constantly voted with the winning party in recent decades, will shift towards the Labour party.

The analysis states that all Tory MPs in the current cabinet would lose their seats to Labour, except fort Rabb, who has been predicted to the Liberal Democrats in Esher and Walton.