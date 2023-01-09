Petrobras increases security at refineries following threats

Petroleo Brasileiro SA increased security at its refineries as a precautionary measure following threats against assets, including Brazil’s largest fuel plant, according to two company officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the two people, Petrobras’ intelligence unit detected the threats while monitoring social media communications of supporters of Brazil’s far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.

On Sunday night, the state-owned company stated that all of its assets and refineries were operational normally.

‘Petrobras is taking all necessary preventative protective measures as a standard procedure,’ the company said in a statement.

Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the country’s Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court on Sunday, destroying furniture and shattering windows in an echo of the U.S. Capitol invasion by supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.