QatarEnergy signs $6 billion deal with Chevron Phillips for Ras Laffan Petrochemicals

Jan 9, 2023, 09:06 am IST

QatarEnergy announced on Sunday the final investment decision for the $6 billion Ras Laffan Petrochemicals Complex, which will be the largest of its kind in the Middle East, with partner Chevron Pillips Chemical.

 

The complex will include an ethane cracker with a capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of ethylene per year, with production set to begin in 2026.

 

According to QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi Kaabi, the integrated compelx will also include two high density polyethylene derivative units with a total proudction capacity of 1.7 million tonnes per year.

