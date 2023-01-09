Renault considers manufacturing EVs for the mass market in India

According to two people with knowledge of the ongoing review, Renault is considering producing a mass-market electric vehicle in India as part of a renewed push into a market where EV adoption is anticipated to rapidly increase from a small base.

The study by Renault shows how the French automaker is moving forward with its electrification plans despite continuing unresolved negotiations with its partner Nissan Motor over funding for an EV unit it intends to separate from its other operations.

It also illustrates the changing perception of the Indian auto market, which in 2022 experienced the fastest growth of any significant market. EV sales were projected to make up less than 1% of all vehicle sales in 2018, but the government has set a goal of 30% by 2030 and has recently been successful in luring suppliers for global automakers with a variety of subsidies.

According to the people who spoke to Reuters, Renault is considering releasing an electric version of its Kwid hatchback made in India.