RJD leader criticises BIhar’s CM Nitish Kumar, blame him for state’s rife corruption

After former minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Sudhakar Singh, another RJD legislator, Vijay Kumar Mandal, has publicly criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and blamed him for the widespread corruption in Bihar.

‘Corruption is rampant in the state right from block level to the secretariat level. Farmers are distressed. What kind of Samadhan Yatra is Nitish Kumar undertaking when farmers are so distressed,’ RJD legislator Vijay Kumar Mandal said.

Legislator from Dinara in Rohtas Vijay Kumar Mandal has also questioned Nitish Kumar’s current Samadhan Yatra.

‘Bihar has not developed so much as it should have been in the last 17 years. We are also responsible for this. Roads in Bihar have developed because of RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and electricity conditions improved in UPA-1 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. I would appeal Nitish Kumar that he should take steps to rein in bureaucrats in the state,’ he said.

Intriguingly, a video of the RJD legislator chatting with BJP MLA and former minister Jivesh Mishra is also going viral on social media, in which he again laments the prevalence of corruption in the state. In this widely shared video, Mandal is seen accusing the BJP of continuing to support Nitish Kumar as chief minister for the past 17 years.

‘A government should always keep changing, but this has not happened in Bihar. The BJP is also responsible for it as it has continued to support Nitish Kumar because of which he has been in power for the last 17 years,’ Mandal said.