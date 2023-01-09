Special Task Force of Kolkata Police busts fake currency racket, one arrested

On Saturday afternoon, a team from the Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police busted a fake currency ring operating close to Topsia Crossing in Kolkata. They found 300 counterfeit notes with a value of Rs 500, totaling Rs 1,50,000.

Based on reliable information, the Special Task Force arrested Rakimul Sk, 30, on Saturday. Rakimul Sk lives in Sayadpur village, which is under the control of Kaliachak police station in Malda district.

Rakimul has been charged with violating IPC sections 120 (concealing intent to commit crime punishable by imprisonment), 489B (using forged or counterfeit currency or banknotes as genuine), and 489C (possessing forged or counterfeit currency or banknotes).