Suez Canal traffic back to normal following ship breakdown repairs – SCA

The Suez Canal Authority reported that normal shipping operations were resumed on Monday after tugs tow a cargo ship that broke down while transiting the waterway.

According to shipping agent Leth, the breakdown was anticipated to only result in brief delays and that convoys of ships would resume normal transit by 11:00 local time (09:00 GMT).

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement that the M/V Glory, which was bound for China, experienced a technical issue 38 kilometres into its passage southward through the canal before being towed by four tugs to a repair area.