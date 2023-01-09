Temporary road closure announced in UAE

Sharjah: A temporary road closure announced in the UAE. The Sharjah Police announced that the road leading to Al Suhub Rest Area in Khorfakkan will be closed temporarily. The road is closed due to falling of rocks. The rock fall was caused by strong rains in the area.

The authority announced that all visitors to the rest house are safe and there is nothing to worry about. Authorities are clearing the rocks to open a part of the road to bring the visitors down.

Known as Cloud Lounge, the popular destination was closed last year in July for one week because of unstable weather conditions. The mountain-side rest stop, which towers 600 metres above sea level was opened for public in 2021. A 5.63-kilometre road winds up to the rest house and offers a panoramic view of the coastal city of Khorfakkan.