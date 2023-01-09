Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha who collapsed due to a heart problem three weeks ago remains unconscious

Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand is still unconscious after collapsing three weeks ago from a cardiac condition. The probable heir to the throne, Bajrakitiyabha (44), passed out on December 15 due to a severe heart arrhythmia brought on by inflammation brought on by a mycoplasma infection, according to a statement released by the palace on Saturday. She is receiving treatment in Bangkok right now.

She became unwell as she was getting her dogs ready for a competition in the province of Nakhon Ratchasima in the northeast.

‘Doctors continue to provide medicine and use equipment to support the functions of the heart, lung and kidney as well as using antibiotics while monitoring her condition closely,’ it said.

According to the palace, the princess’ ‘overall status is that she remains unconscious.’

Bajrakitiyabha is one of three children of King Vajiralongkorn, making her eligible for the throne under a palace succession law and the country’s constitution.

There has been no official discussion on Princess Bajrakitiyabha assuming the throne, nor the king has ever indicated that the princess would take his place. However, she is one of just three children with royal titles and is a commander in his bodyguard unit.