The sixth India-US Forum scheduled to take place in India’s capital New Delhi this week

This week, the sixth India-US Forum will be held in the Indian capital of New Delhi, and it will feature speeches from the two countries’ senior diplomats as well as External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Ananta Centre and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs will organise the meeting, which will take place on January 13 and 14, respectively.

Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri, Senior Director for Defense at the White House National Security Council Cara Abercrombie, Assistant Secretary Donald Lu for South & Central Asian Affairs at the Department of State, and Additional Secretary Vani Rao for the Americas Division at the Ministry of External Affairs will also speak at the forum.

Conversations held at the forum are under the Chatham House Rules and the main discussions of this year will cover the Indo-Pacific, Russia-Ukraine, Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, defence production, emerging tech, data governance, and G20 among others.

The timing of the forum coincides with the 13th India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meet in Washington DC on Wednesday.