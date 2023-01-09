To reduce pollution, BS3, BS4 petrol, diesel vehicles prohibited in Delhi until Thursday

In response to the worsening air pollution, the Delhi government has decided to ban the operation of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles until Thursday.

‘The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will kick in from Tuesday since the air quality has deteriorated in the severe category. We are monitoring the situation along with the Environment department,’ According to a senior Transport Department official.

Due to unfavourable weather, Delhi’s air quality on Monday worsened to the severe category.

The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will go into effect on Tuesday and last through Thursday.

When the air quality deteriorates, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are temporarily banned in Delhi under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).