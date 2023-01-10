14th edition of Aero Space India conference presided over by Rajnath Singh

On Monday in New Delhi, the Ambassadors’ Roundtable conference for the upcoming Aero India 2023 was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. More than 80 countries’ ambassadors, high commissioners, chargés d’affaires, and defence attachés attended the event, which was organised by the Ministry of Defence’s department of defence production.

The 14th Aero show in Asia will be held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, from February 13–17, 2023, and Rajnath Singh invited representatives from all over the world to attend.

Singh referred to Aero India as a premier international aviation trade show that gave the Indian aerospace and aviation industries a chance to present their goods, technologies, and solutions to national decision-makers. A major aerospace and defence trade exposition, as well as aerial displays by the Indian Air Force, will be featured during the five-day show.

‘Besides the major entrepreneurs and investors in the defence and aerospace industries, the event will witness participation of prominent defence think-tanks and defence-related bodies from across the world. Aero India will, indeed, provide a unique opportunity for exchange of information, ideas and new technological developments in the aviation industry,’ he said.

Rajnath Singh recalled the success of Aero India 2021 by saying that 108 exhibitors participated virtually and over 600 exhibitors physically attended the previous edition. He continued by saying that 63 countries attended the event, and there were roughly 3,000 business meetings. In Aero India2023, Singh expressed his desire for the participation of more exhibitors and ambassadors from friendly nations, saying, ‘We remain committed in supporting the partnerships that have been forged thus far and forming new bonds for future growth.’

In his overview of India’s expanding defence industry, Rajnath Singh noted that efforts are being made to improve manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the burgeoning fields of drones, cyber-tech, artificial intelligence, radars, etc. He continued by saying that a strong defence manufacturing ecosystem had been established, which had helped India become a major defence exporter in recent years.

The representatives were given a thorough rundown of Aero India 2023 during the conference. The five-day event will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka with the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities.’ As of this writing, 80 countries have confirmed their attendance, and there are currently over 645 exhibitors registered for the event. The Defense Ministers’ Conclave ‘SPEED’ and a CEOs Roundtable are among the major events.