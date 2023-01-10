A Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist escapes from a machete attack; police in search for the attacker

An attack with a machete was avoided by Bajrang Dal activist Sunil on Monday in Sagara, Shivamogga, Karnataka.

Sameer has been recognised as the attacker who attempted to harm Sunil. Three teams have been organised by the police to find the suspect.

On Monday morning, Sameer allegedly attempted to use a machete to harm Sunil.

Teams have been assembled, according to the police, to find Sameer and determine what motivated the attack.

The assassination of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in the district the previous year had provoked a protracted retaliation from the Bajrang Dal against the state’s BJP-led administration.