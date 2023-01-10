BJP in Bengal denied permission to hold tomorrow’s Ganga Aarti.

The Bengal BJP was denied permission by the Kolkata Police on Monday to perform Ganga Aarti on Tuesday in honour of the Gangasagar mela, which will begin this week in West Bengal.

The BJP’s plans, according to Kolkata Police, will lead to traffic jams because of the area’s existing significant vehicular traffic and the influx of mela pilgrims.

Tomorrow at roughly the same time as the BJP was supposed to hold Ganga Aarti close to the Gangasagar Mela venue in Babughat, Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will officially open the Gangasagar Mela.

Bengal BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar responded to Kolkata Police’s refusal to grant permission for Ganga Aarti by tweeting, ‘Why this hatred for Hindus, CM Mamata Banerjee?’

The letter from Kolkata Police refusing the saffron party permission to perform Ganga Aarti was attached by the BJP representative.