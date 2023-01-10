Delhi police arrest a 20-year-old woman for hurling a baby from building.

In the New Ashok Nagar neighbourhood of Delhi, a 20-year-old lady was detained on suspicion of tossing a newborn child from a height on Monday. As per Delhi police report, information about a newborn child who had fallen from a height in the Jai Ambey Apartments was received at PS New Ashok Nagar.

When a police squad arrived at the scene, they found that the baby had been taken to Metro Hospital in Noida by members of the community. The infant was, however, pronounced dead.

A thorough investigation was done, and numerous homes near the location of the baby was found were investigated out.

During an investigation where residents of the home were questioned, a 20-year-old lady sobbed and confessed to giving birth to the boy and hurling him from the bathroom window.

She said that she was single an she had tried to abort the child out of societal stigma. The defendant is employed in a private business in Noida.

The crime squad was sent in to investigate the scene and gather evidence. A case under the IPC has been filed in this regard, and the accused has been transported to the hospital for an internal medical examination.