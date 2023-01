Famous Kannada novelist, translator, activist Sara Aboobacker passes away

Mangaluru: Kannada novelist and translator Sara Aboobacker passed away on Tuesday in Mangaluru. The 86-year-old writer was also an advocate for women’s rights in the Muslim community.

The Kasaragod-Chemnad native has bagged several awards in Kannada literature. Her first notable book was ‘Chandragiriya Theeradalli’. C Raghavan translated it into Malayalam titled ‘Chandragirikkarayil’.

Sara’s husband Aboobacker was an engineer with the Karnataka Housing Board. Her other significant works are ‘Kadama Virama’ and ‘Sahana’. She has translated Madhavikutty’s ‘Manomi’ and PK Balakrishnan’s ‘Ini Njan Urangatte’ into Kannada.