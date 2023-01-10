In Chhattisgarh, five arrested for using woman’s fake death certificate to benefit from government schemes

In the Baloda Bazar district of Chhattisgarh, police detained a 5-member gang for using a false death certificate of a woman to withdraw money from the government’s Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Mrityu Divyang Yojana scheme.

According to the plan, the government will give the workers a grant of Rs 1 lakh upon their passing. In order to obtain the money, the accused opened a bank account fraudulently and used a false death certificate for the woman.

The accused were arrested after an investigation after a complaint was made against them by the Palari police of the Baloda Bazar district.

The two main leaders of the gang were Rajesh Madhukar, the deputy president of the union from the Labor Department, and the accused, Manju Manhar, a member of the Sahanirman Mazdoor Sangh.

They used the government’s Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Mrityu Divyang Yojana to entice the victim, Santra Bai, by promising her financial rewards. With the aid of another accused, Amar Ratre, and Girjashankar Sahu, a computer assistant employed by Nagar Panchayat Kasdol, they gathered all of her paperwork needed to open a bank account and procured a fake death certificate.

Following this, Bhupendra Kosle, the director of Kiosk Center Bitkuli, fraudulently made Nohar Ram a nominee, after which the money was deposited in his account and it was divided among the accused. Rajesh Madhukar then applied online under the scheme in collusion with the labour department.

The woman, who was still very much alive, was declared dead, and money was withdrawn in her name using a fake death certificate, according to additional SP.

Further investigation is being done.