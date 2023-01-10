ISRO is looking to explore collaborations with emerging nations in the space sector along with others

In addition to working with established space powers like Russia, the United States, Japan and France, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is looking into possible partnerships with developing countries.

Such partnerships with more recent global space industry entrants are carried out in coordination with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and are intended to explore markets, according to Dr. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO.

The leaders of the space agencies for Mexico and India recently met to examine the prospect of India developing and launching a remote-sensing satellite for Mexico. Working with the Indian Foreign Ministry, the Indian Space Agency is taking this proposal under consideration.

Elaborating on this, Dr Somanath said, ‘Mexico does not have a big space ecosystem and they need our help. Once we develop our private space ecosystem here, we can explore markets there and build for them. Not just ISRO, but India’s private firms can operate and carry out business in foreign nations with whom space sector collaboration has been unexplored’.