Kejriwal calls for a public debate about meddling with the elected government in his reply letter to LG.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, has demanded a public debate, claiming that the L-G interfered with the elected administration and disregarded the Council of Ministers.

In response to Lt. Governor V K Saxena’s invitation to a meeting to review the rules regulating administration in Delhi, the CM responded.

In previous letters to Saxena, Kejriwal questioned the selection of the Haj committee members, the MCD’s presiding officer, and aldermen, asking if LG’s-role as ‘administrator’ meant ignoring Delhi’s elected government.

‘Declare publicly your position towards avoiding the elected government. When you directly requested the officers to issue notifications in order to appoint 10 aldermen, a presiding officer, and the Haj Committee, there was outspoken public condemnation. You acknowledged bypassing the government and acting unilaterally in all those activities, claiming that it was stated in all those Acts and regulations that Administrator/LG shall appoint,’ said Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal, the CM, stated in his letter: ‘You cynically stated at the opening of your letter that after my election campaign, you began to take the city’s government seriously. As the national convenor of the AAP, I am responsible for overseeing the party’s election campaigns across the nation. At that time, in Gujarat and Delhi, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and other BJP Chief Ministers, including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh, and Pushkar Dhami, were also running for office.’

‘I appreciate you inviting me to a discussion. I will undoubtedly attend. I’ll schedule a time that works for your office’ He continued writing.

Earlier, Saxena claimed that the chief minister meet with him frequently so that the national capital may be governed ‘conflict-free’ for the benefit of its citizens.

The L-G stated that the Delhi CM used to meet with him frequently until October 2022, but that he was unable to do so later on due to his focus on the upcoming municipal and assembly elections.