Londoners commemorates the annual No Trousers Tube Ride event by removing their pants

You’ll be surprised by Londoners’ bizarre behaviour. They are taking down their pants to celebrate the annual No Trousers Tube Ride. It all started 20 years ago.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the No Trousers Tube Ride 2023, which drew countless Sunday commuters to forgo their pants while riding the Elizabeth Line, which opened just one year ago. You’ll soon see how this annual holiday is actually celebrated in the strangest way imaginable. Take a look at how Londoners keep things cool and laid-back by taking their pants off while riding the Elizabeth Line subway trains in London.

Attendees dressed professionally on their upper parts while just wearing their underwear, shoes, and socks on their lower halves. Photos taken during the arresting event show people sloppily stripping down their pants and nonchalantly riding metro trains.

Participants were divided into groups so that there would be a range of surprises for the travellers. People were permitted to wear two pairs of cosy or fashionable underwear if doing so makes them feel more at ease.

This strange custom was first introduced in 2002 by Improv Everywhere, a group that performs comedy as performance art. According to the Imrpov Everywhere website, the project started as a straightforward practical joke involving seven people.

The first-ever incident in New York City comprised seven trouser-less guys pretending not to see one another as they boarded a subway train at each station for seven straight stops. The absurdity has become into a global event since then.

Now, this annual event is held in dozens of places throughout the globe. Since its inception in 2002, the event has extended to more than 60 locations worldwide.