Mall in UAE announces ‘Shop & Win’ campaign

Abu Dhabi: Nation Towers Mall in Abu Dhabi has announced ‘Shop & Win’ campaign. The popular shopping mall will hold a raffle draw on January 31, 2023. A brand new Nissan Patrol Nismo will be given to the winner. The winner will be announced on January 31 digitally on the official social media channels of the Nation Towers Mall.

Customers who spend Dh100 in any of the mall’s retail and dining outlets, entertainment venues and beauty salons will be eligible for the raffle draw. Customers can register for it at the Nation Towers Mall’s customer service and receive digital coupons on their mobile devices. Shoppers can collect one coupon for every Dh100 spent at the mall.