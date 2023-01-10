Noma, one of the most feted restaurants in the world closes as its is revamped into a lab, dubbed Noma 3.0

Noma, one of the most famous restaurants in the world, will cease regular operations by the end of 2024, so guests won’t be able to visit the place for lunch or dinner gatherings. The restaurant, which is located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, is reportedly closing because its chef and owner Rene Redzepi intends to transform his three-Michelin-star establishment into a ‘huge lab,’ known as Noma 3.0.

For the past 20 years, the restaurant has been offering delectable seasonal items including sika deer, game birds, and reindeer with foraged mushrooms and berries. The restaurant started functioning in 2003.

‘Winter 2024 will be the last season of Noma as we know it. Noma 3.0 will be a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavours,’ Rene Redzepi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a statement on Noma’s official website read, ‘Our goal is to create a lasting organization dedicated to groundbreaking work in food, but also to redefine the foundation for a restaurant team, a place where you can learn, you can take risks, and you can grow!’