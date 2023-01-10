Oppo launches new 5G smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Oppo has launched a new 5G smartphone named ‘Oppo A56s 5G’ in China. The 8GB + 128GB model of Oppo A56s 5G is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,322) and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,748) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Black, and Blue colour options. Availability and pricing of the Oppo A56s 5G in other markets, including India, are yet to be revealed.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A56s 5G runs on Android 12 with ColorOS UI on top. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB ofUFS 2.2 storage. The phone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a portrait lens, and a dual-LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the Oppo A56s 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options available include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging.