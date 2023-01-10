Posters saying ‘GetoutRavi’ appear throughout TN; the BJP responds with banners praising governor

Posters with the hashtag ‘#GetoutRavi’ that prominently featured Chief Minister M K Stalin appeared in several areas of the city a day after the altercation between the ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on the floor of the state assembly.

Following Ravi’s confrontation with the state government in the Assembly, where Stalin, the president of the ruling DMK, led a resolution against the Governor’s deviation from his customary address to the Legislature and retention of the draught prepared by his government, the hashtag was trending on Twitter on Monday. However, local BJP officials in Pudukottai put up banners praising Ravi.

Many BJP Twitter accounts supported him and criticised the DMK’s government over the situation. State Minister Udhayanidhi, the son of Stalin, praised what transpired in the Assembly on Monday and called it a ‘unique occurrence’ in the House’s history. At a gathering, he made the joke that ‘normally, our leader (Stalin) makes the opposition run with his comments (in the assembly), but this time he made the governor run.’ ‘Stalin will always be the first chief minister to express concern when ‘our rights’ are at stake,’ he continued.

A top BJP official in Tamil Nadu reported several DMK MLAs to the police. A Ashvathaman, the state secretary, said in a tweet that he had lodged the complaint under Section 124 of the IPC, which deals with ‘assaulting President, Governor, etc., with purpose to coerce or hinder the exercise of any legitimate power.’ The Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam organised protests in Coimbatore against the governor, and the agitators made an attempt to burn an effigy of Ravi. Local BJP members launched a protest against the incident elsewhere. Each activist was taken into custody separately by the police.

Another argument, however, broke out over the invitation to the Pongal celebrations at the Raj Bhavan purportedly lacking the state government logo. Many said that the invitation was blank save for the national anthem.