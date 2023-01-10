Reliance Jio launched 5G services 88 Indian cities: Full list, eligibility, and how to activate service

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Reliance Jio has launched its 5G services in 88 cities in the country. Jio launched its stand-alone 5G network last year in October 2022 and now it has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G in the majority of cities in India.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The company earlier announced that it is the only operator to provide its 5G services across the Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

Jio 5G cities: Full list

October 4, 2022: Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata

October 22, 2022: Nathdwara, Chennai

November 10, 2022: Bengaluru, Hyderabad

November 11, 2022: Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

November 23, 2022: Pune

November 25, 2022: 33-districts of Gujarat

December 14, 2022: Ujjain temples

December 20, 2022: Kochi, Guruvayur temple

December 26, 2022: Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur,

December 28, 2022: Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi

December 29, 2022: Bhopal, Indore

January 5, 2023: Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack

January 6, 2023: Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri

January 7, 2023: Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

January 7, 2023: Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar.

Not all users living in the Jio 5G enabled cities will be able to connect to 5G. Instead, Jio users in these cities will receive a Jio 5G invite- Jio Welcome Offer, to connect and experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost. Jio users who has an active recharge plan- prepaid or postpaid- for Rs 239 or higher will get this Welcome Offer.

If a user has received the 5G update in his/her 5G smartphone, and also received the 5G welcome offer then they must change their phone’s settings to connect to the new network. In order to do that – head over to Settings menu > go to network settings > and then switch to 5G.