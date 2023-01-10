Russian-Indian flight lands in Gujarat after bomb scare; Probe launched

A bomb threat forced the diverting of a chartered Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa to Jamnagar in Gujarat. According to officials, the diversion was caused by a bomb threat that the Goa Air Traffic Controller (ATC) received on Monday night. The aircraft and luggage are presently being inspected in an isolation cell at the Indian Air Force facility in Jamnagar, according to base officials.

At the Jamnagar airport, all emergency services are kept on standby, and the 244 passengers and eight crew members of the flight were all safely evacuated after landing at 9:45 p.m. The Jamnagar airport also subjected them to a rigorous inspection. According to reports, there are no domestic passengers on board. The airfield at Dabolim was where the plane was meant to land. Following the incident, security has been stepped up at the airport in Dabolim.

In the meantime, the Russian Embassy has released a statement claiming that they were informed about the claimed bomb scare aboard the Azur Air flight travelling from Moscow to Goa by the Indian police. ‘ Indian officials informed the Embassy of an alleged bomb scare aboard an Azur Air aircraft from Moscow to Goa. At Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base, the aircraft made a forced landing. Authorities are inspecting the aircraft, but everyone on board is safe’, according to the statement.

This is not the first recent bomb threat on aircraft leaving from Moscow. On a flight from Moscow to Delhi in October of last year, the authorities received a fake bomb threat. The crew and passengers got off the jet safely once it touched down on the runway. In this context, an inquiry was shortly started. Another bomb fear that month caused the Indian Air Force to scramble its fighter planes on an Iranian airliner, Mahan Air, travelling from Tehran to Guangzhou. The alarm was sent when the jet was in Indian airspace. Tehran, the capital of Iran, eventually informed the Indian ATC to dismiss the bomb alarm, and the aeroplane continued on its course. Tehran was reached safely.