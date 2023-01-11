21 opposition parties invited by Congress leader to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra’s conclusion in Srinagar

The presidents of 21 opposition parties were invited by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter to join Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s closing ceremony on January 30 in Srinagar.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in September of last year in Kanyakumari, will end in Kashmir.

‘From the beginning of the yatra, we have invited the participation of every like-minded Indian. At the invitation of Rahul Gandhi, MPs of several political parties have also walked in the yatra at different stages. I now invite you to personally join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held in Srinagar on January 30 at noon,’ Mallikarjun Kharge said.

He added, ‘The function is dedicated to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who lost his life on this day (January 30) in his tireless struggles against the ideology of hatred and violence.’

The Congress leader claimed in the letter that the yatra had made it possible for the opposition to speak to lakhs of people directly.

‘All this time, when the Opposition’s voice is being suppressed in Parliament and the media, the yatra is connecting directly with lakhs of people,’ Mallikarjun Kharge said.