Sourav Ganguly, a former captain of India, spoke up on Jasprit Bumrah’s injury and said that the great pacer’s absence will cause issues for the Indian team because he is a crucial component of the Rohit Sharma-led squad.

Bumrah, who had rejoined the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka following a protracted injury absence, was once more ruled out after failing to completely heal from a lower-back stress fracture. During the 50-over World Cup year, Bumrah’s absence has become a topic of conversation in Indian cricket. The BCCI claims that Bumrah needs more time to strengthen his bowling resilience, therefore his comeback to international cricket has been further delayed.

‘Bumrah is a crucial component of the Indian team. There will undoubtedly be issues. Fast bowlers frequently sustain injuries. You must wait for him to become better. Fast bowling is challenging,’ Ganguly spoke with journalists in Kolkata.

Since a three-match series against Australia in September 2022, Bumrah has not competed for India. In spite of missing the Asia Cup last year due to injury, he played against Australia before the T20 World Cup. However, his back problem flared up once more, and he was also disqualified from the T20 World Cup.

‘A lovely area is Eden Garden. New stadiums and structures will be constructed before to the World Cup,’ When asked about Kolkata’s Eden Garden, Ganguly responded.

Further stating that it is difficult to defeat India at home, Ganguly listed the Rohit Sharma-led team as the favourites to win the current ODI series.