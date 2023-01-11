Ajith’s fan perishes while celebrating the release of Thunivu after falling from a truck

Today is a happy day for Tamil Nadu residents as well as Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay supporters across. Back in theatres are both of the stars. Thunivu, which the former is releasing in theatres today, will compete with Vijay’s Varisu. Both movies made a splashy debut. But the day quickly turned tragic for Thala Ajith’s supporters when one of them lost his life as a result of his injuries after falling from a vehicle while going to see the movie.

Bharath Kumar, a supporter of Thala Ajith, perished in a sad accident today. The aforementioned guy was travelling in a truck to see the actor’s newest film, Thunivu, at one in the morning. He was also happy about the movie starring his favourite actor having its premiere. He wounded himself when he fell off the truck while dancing though. He was also taken to the hospital in a hurry, but he eventually died from his wounds. He reportedly collapsed on the Poonamallee highway close to Chennai’s Rohini Theatre, reported ANI.

Today, January 11, there is a fight between Thunivu and Varisu in the theatres. H Vinoth wrote and directed the heist thriller Thunivu. Boney Kapoor produces the movie. The cast includes GM Sundar, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Manju Warrier, and Ajith Kumar. Additionally, the movie received a 120-foot flex in Kerala’s Priyadarshani theatre. For any performer in the state, this is the first time that such a high flex has been established. Many believe that this demonstrates Ajith’s rising stardom in Kerala, the centre of the Malayalam cinema industry.

Vamshi Paidipally is the Varisu movie’s director. In the family film, prominent parts are played by Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha.