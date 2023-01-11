Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer of Trump Organization sentenced to five months in jail for tax fraud

A Manhattan court sentenced Allen Weisselberg, a former top financial officer of the Trump Organization who admitted to various tax offences involving the former president’s real estate company, to five months in prison on Tuesday.

Weisselberg, one of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, was the key witness for the prosecution. He’s probably going to end up in New York’s notoriously violent, drug-filled, and corrupt Rikers Island jail. 19 inmates died last year as the prison is scheduled to close in 2027.

‘Today is obviously a difficult day for him, but it is a day for which he has been preparing for many months. Mr. Weisselberg came to court today ready to begin his sentence, and he is grateful that it has now begun,’ said Weisselberg’s attorney Nicholas Gravante.

However, Weisselberg could get out sooner, subject to good behaviour and that he aided the authorities in testifying against his longtime employer.